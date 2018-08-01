Google doodle remembers tragedy queen Meena Kumari on her 85th birthday

Meena Kumari the famous film actress was also a singer and poet
Baby Meena began acting when she was four
In a career span of 33 years, she starred in about 92 films
Appearing in more than 90 films during her 33 year career, She became a formidable actor in Indian cinema. She portrayed strong yet vulnerable women who made their own way through life, although they were often devastated by romance. Meena Kumari and Ashok Kumar acted together in 17 films from 1952-1972. She was married to filmmaker Kamal Amrohi who was introduced to her by Ashok Kumar.
A historically incomparable actress of Hindi cinema
