JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

A 'bottom-up' approach to defence management is a bold experiment
Business Standard

Google doodle remembers tragedy queen Meena Kumari on her 85th birthday

Google Doodle honoured Meena Kumari on her Birth anniversary with a special doodle. She appeared in more than 90 movies during her career that spanned over three decades.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Meena Kumari the famous film actress was also a singer and poet

Meena Kumari was an Indian film actress, singer and poet
1 / 5
Meena Kumari in Sharada (1957)

 

Popularly known as The Tragedy Queen, she was not only an iconic star of Hindi cinema but also a singer and poet of great flair. She was daughter of a Master Ali Bux, who had migrated from Bhera. Her mother was Phrabawati Devi.

 

Baby Meena began acting when she was four

Baby Meena began acting when she was four
2 / 5
Meena Kumari as a child artist in 1941

 

Meena Kumari who was often remebered as the Cinderella of Indian films was born in 1933. She grew up in front of the camera, lighting up the silver screen from the age of four. 
She initially worked mostly in Vijay Bhatt productions and he rechristened her as "Baby Meena" during the filming of Ek Hi Bhool in1940.

 

In a career span of 33 years, she starred in about 92 films

In a career span of 33 years, she starred in about 92 films
3 / 5
Meena Kumari with Ashok Kumar

Appearing in more than 90 films during her 33 year career, She became a formidable actor in Indian cinema. She portrayed strong yet vulnerable women who made their own way through life, although they were often devastated by romance. Meena Kumari and Ashok Kumar acted together in 17 films from 1952-1972. She was married to filmmaker Kamal Amrohi who was introduced to her by Ashok Kumar. 

A historically incomparable actress of Hindi cinema

A historically incomparable actress of Hindi cinema
4 / 5
Meena Kumari in Chandni Chowk (1954)

 

Some of her memorable films include "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", "Pakeezah", "Mere Apne", "Aarti", "Baiju Bawra", "Parineeta", "Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai", "Foot Path", "Dil Ek Mandir" and "Kaajal". At Filmfare awards in 1963, she made history by receiving all of the nominations for Best Actress and won for her performance in Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

 

Meena Kumari, remembered by Google Doodle on her 85th birth anniversary

Meena Kumari, remembered by Google Doodle on her 85th birth anniversary
5 / 5
Meena Kumari google doodle

 

Meena Kumari was remembered by Google, which devoted its latest Google doodle to the late legendary actress Meena Kumari for her 85th birth anniversary on Wednesday. 
The official Google Doodle page said "As shown in today’s Doodle, Kumari captivated audiences with her beautiful, expressive eyes."

 


First Published: Wed, August 01 2018. 11:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements