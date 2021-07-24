DATA STORY: 35,342 cases, 483 deaths reported; active cases decline again

India on Saturday reported a net addition of 3,464 in active cases to take its count to 408,977. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.97 per cent (one in 33). The country is seventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 39,097 cases to take its total caseload to 31,332,159 from 31,293,062 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 546 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 420,016, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,267,799 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 427,882,261. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,503,166 – or 97.35 per cent of total caseload – with 35,087 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 267,251 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.97% of all active cases globally (one in every 33 active cases), and 10.08% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 427,882,261 vaccine doses. That is 1365.63 per cent of its total caseload, and 30.68 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 25 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net addition of 3,464, compared to net reduction of 3,881 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (6319), Maharashtra (607), Mizoram (363), Meghalaya (126), and Sikkim (77).

With 35,087 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.35%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.1%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 35,633 — 546 deaths and 35,087 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.53%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 555.1 days, and for deaths at 532.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (17518), Maharashtra (6753), Odisha (1917), Tamil Nadu (1830), and Andhra Pradesh (1747).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.32%).

India on Friday conducted 1,631,266 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 454,570,811. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.4%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (16.67%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.68%), Maharashtra (13.45%), Sikkim (12.96%), and Kerala (12.5%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Manipur (18.78%), Kerala (13.63%), Sikkim (13.27%), Mizoram (12.3%), and Meghalaya (10.05%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1234839), J&K (828187), Kerala (725004), Karnataka (555799), and Uttarakhand (541027).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6251810), Kerala (3235533), Karnataka (2891699), Tamil Nadu (2544870), and Andhra Pradesh (1950339).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6753 new cases to take its tally to 6251810.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 17518 cases to take its tally to 3235533.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1705 cases to take its tally to 2891699.

Tamil Nadu has added 1830 cases to take its tally to 2544870.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1747 to 1950339.

Uttar Pradesh has added 57 cases to take its tally to 1708114.

Delhi has added 58 cases to take its tally to 1435778.