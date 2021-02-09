DATA STORY: 97.25% of all Covid cases in India have now recovered

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 4,984 in active coronavirus cases to bring its count down at 143,625, which is 85.89 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.56 per cent (one in 179). The country is 18th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 9,110 cases to take its total caseload to 10,847,304. And, with 78 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 155,158, or 1.43 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 446,646 more vaccinations across India on Sunday, the total count of those inoculated reached 6,259,008. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,548,521 – or 97.25 per cent of total caseload – with 14,016 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 9,110 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 10,838,194 on Monday to 10,847,304 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 155,158, with 78 fatalities in a day. Now the eighteenth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 81,059 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.56% of all active cases globally (one in every 179 active cases), and 6.64% of all deaths (one in every 15 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 6,259,008 people. That is 57.70 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.4509 per cent of its population.
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 59 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 4,984, compared with 157 on Monday. The only states that have reported a net increase in active cases are Jharkhand (7), Rajasthan (6), and Andaman (4).
With 14,016 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has inched up to 97.25%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.43%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.51%), and Gujarat (2.21%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 14,094 — 78 deaths and 14,016 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.55%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 825.0 days, and for deaths at 1378.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3742), Maharashtra (2216), Tamil Nadu (464), Bihar (400), and Karnataka (328).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (92.85%), Punjab (95.56%), Maharashtra (95.73%), West Bengal (97.40%), and Chhattisgarh (97.42%).
India on Monday conducted 687,138 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 202,587,752. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.63%), Goa (11.64%), Kerala (9.58%), Nagaland (9.58%), and Chandigarh (9.38%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (7.81%), Maharashtra (6.85%), Himachal (5.48%), Goa (4.42%), and Punjab (1.96%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (565285), J&K (356785), Kerala (288804), Karnataka (266957), and Andhra Pradesh (255982).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2046287), Kerala (972180), Karnataka (942846), Andhra Pradesh (888485), and Tamil Nadu (842261).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2,216 new cases to take its tally to 2046287. The state has added 25,103 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, now the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3742 cases to take its tally to 972180.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 328 cases to take its tally to 942846.
Andhra Pradesh has added 62 cases to take its tally to 888485.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 464 to 842261.
Delhi has added 125 cases to take its tally to 636160.
Uttar Pradesh has added 70 cases to take its tally to 601455.
