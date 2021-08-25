DATA STORY: Active cases see net increase for the first time in 10 days

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 2,776 in active cases to take its count to 322,327. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.79 per cent (one in 56). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 37,593 cases to take its total caseload to 32,512,366 from 32,474,773 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 648 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 435,758, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,190,930 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 595,504,593. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,754,281 – or 97.67 per cent of total caseload – with 34,169 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 226,509 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.79% of all active cases globally (one in every 56 active cases), and 9.76% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 595,504,593 vaccine doses. That is 1831.62 per cent of its total caseload, and 42.68 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (70076827), Maharashtra (59155940), Gujarat (47272367), Rajasthan (45362499), and Madhya Pradesh (42892112).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (817656), Uttarakhand (754105), Gujarat (740106), Delhi (729734), and J&K (607712).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 28 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net addition of 2,776, compared to net reduction of 14,373 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (4774), Mizoram (336), Goa (57), Sikkim (41), and Delhi (37).

With 34,169 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.67%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 34,817 — 648 deaths and 34,169 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.86%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 599.1 days, and for deaths at 465.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (24296), Maharashtra (4355), Tamil Nadu (1585), Karnataka (1259), and Andhra Pradesh (1248).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.34%).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,792,755 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 511,184,547. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (14.78%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.72%), Sikkim (12.82%), Kerala (12.68%), and Maharashtra (12.22%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (18.04%), Sikkim (15.1%), Manipur (10.95%), Mizoram (7.32%),and Meghalaya (4.19%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1346881), J&K (955026), Kerala (851142), Karnataka (625522), and Telangana (612355).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6432649), Kerala (3851984), Karnataka (2941026), Tamil Nadu (2604074), and Andhra Pradesh (2004590).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4355 new cases to take its tally to 6432649.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 24296 cases to take its tally to 3851984.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1259 cases to take its tally to 2941026.

Tamil Nadu has added 1585 cases to take its tally to 2604074.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1248 to 2004590.

Uttar Pradesh has added 26 cases to take its tally to 1709152.

Delhi has added 151 cases to take its tally to 1437485.