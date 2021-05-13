DATA STORY: After two days of net reduction, India's active Covid cases up by 6,426

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 6,426 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,710,525. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 20.74 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 362,727 cases to take its total caseload to 23,703,665. And, with 4,120 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 258,317, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,894,991 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 177,214,256. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 19,734,823 – or 83.26 per cent of total caseload – with 352,181 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
With a daily increase of 362,727 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 23,340,938 on Wednesday to 23,703,665 – an increase of 1.6%. Death toll has reached 258,317, with 4,120 fatalities, the most in a day so far. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,626,255 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 20.74% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 7.72% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
India has so far administered 177,214,256 vaccine doses. That is 747.65 per cent of its total caseload, and 12.73 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (23392375), Rajasthan (19278081), Uttar Pradesh (18589915), Gujarat (18389353), and West Bengal (16270705).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (298924), Gujarat (287908), Delhi (278081), Uttarakhand (271239), and J&K (251337).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 6,426, compared with a reduction of 11,122 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (10554), Kerala (8834), Karnataka (4730), Rajasthan (3380), and Punjab (3107).
With 352181 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 83.26%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.09%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.38%), Sikkim (1.76%), and Uttarakhand (1.56%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 356,301 — 4,120 deaths and 352,181 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.16%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 44.9 days, and for deaths at 43.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (46781), Kerala (43529), Karnataka (39998), Tamil Nadu (30355), and Andhra Pradesh (21452).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (69.32%), Karnataka (70.16%), Himachal Pradesh (71.85%), Rajasthan (73.28%), and J&K (76.26%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,864,594 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 309,448,585. The test positivity rate recorded was 19.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.39%), Maharashtra (17.36%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (12.64%), Chandigarh (11.75%), and Kerala (11.54%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (41.4%), Sikkim (31.1%), Kerala (29.75%), Karnataka (29.67%), and Himachal Pradesh (29.52%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (963480), J&K (571432), Kerala (487926), Karnataka (405451), and Uttarakhand (368557).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5226710), Karnataka (2053191), Kerala (2010934), Uttar Pradesh (1563235), and Tamil Nadu (1468864).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 46,781 new cases to take its tally to 5226710. The state has added 504,309 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 39,998 cases to take its tally to 2053191.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 43,529 cases to take its tally to 2010934.
Uttar Pradesh has added 18,023 cases to take its tally to 1563235.
Tamil Nadu has added 30,355 cases to take its tally to 1468864.
Delhi has added 13,287 cases to take its tally to 1361986.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 21,452 to 1344386.
