DATA STORY: At 422,943, India's active Covid cases down to 2.3% of global count

India on Thursday reported another drop in its count of active cases – a net reduction of 5701 to 422,943, the lowest since July 22. This is 2.30 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 43). Overall, the country added 35,551 cases to take its tally to 9,534,964.

National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 3,944 cases and 82 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 578,324, and at 9,342.

With 40,726 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,973,373 (94.11 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 138,648 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 526 fatalities reported on Tuesday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 268,259 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (December 3, 2020):

