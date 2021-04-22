DATA STORY: India adds 314,835 new Covid cases to tally in a day, sees 2,104 deaths

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 133,890 in active cases, the most in a day yet, to take its count to 2,291,428. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 12.42 per cent (one in 8). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 314,835 cases, the highest in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 15,930,965. And, with 2,104 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 184,657, or 1.16 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,211,334 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 132,330,644. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 13,454,880 – or 84.46 per cent of total caseload – with 178,841 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.