DATA STORY: India adds 314,835 new Covid cases to tally in a day, sees 2,104 deaths

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 133,890 in active coronavirus cases, the most in a day yet, to take its count to 2,291,428. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 12.42 per cent (one in 8). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 314,835 cases, the highest in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 15,930,965. And, with 2,104 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 184,657, or 1.16 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,211,334 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 132,330,644. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 13,454,880 – or 84.46 per cent of total caseload – with 178,841 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
With a daily increase of 314,835 in total cases, the highest ever, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 15,616,130 on Wednesday to 15,930,965 – an increase of 2.0%. Death toll has reached 184,657, with 2,104 fatalities, the most in a day so far. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 1,856,401 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 12.42% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 5.94% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 132,330,644 people. That is 847.78 per cent of its total caseload, and 9.51 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (18023807), Rajasthan (16403285), Uttar Pradesh (15913451), Gujarat (14892099), and West Bengal (13520495).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (249648), Gujarat (233154), Chhattisgarh (222669), Delhi (204221), and Uttarakhand (203787).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net increase of 133,890, compared with 125561 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttar Pradesh (18721), Karnataka (17030), Kerala (16961), Maharashtra (11915), and Rajasthan (10795).
With 178,841 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 84.46%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.16%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.58%), Sikkim (1.99%), and West Bengal (1.55%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 180,945 — 2,104 deaths and 178,841 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.16%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 34.7 days, and for deaths at 60.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (67468), Uttar Pradesh (33106), Delhi (24638), Karnataka (23558), and Kerala (22414).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttar Pradesh (73.20%), Rajasthan (78.01%), Chhattisgarh (78.05%), Jharkhand (78.89%), and Gujarat (79.61%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,651,711 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 272,705,103. The test positivity rate recorded was 19.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (16.36%), Goa (11.75%), Ladakh (11.57%), Chandigarh (9.63%), and Nagaland (8.99%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (36.73%), Chhattisgarh (31.73%), Delhi (31.28%), Maharashtra (24.74%), and Andhra Pradesh (24.52%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (880983), J&K (505446), Kerala (408774), Karnataka (355472), and Telangana (306714).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4027827), Kerala (1295059), Karnataka (1222202), Tamil Nadu (1025059), and Andhra Pradesh (986703).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 67,468 new cases to take its tally to 4027827. The state has added 620,582 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 22,414 cases to take its tally to 1295059.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 23,558 cases to take its tally to 1222202.
Tamil Nadu has added 11,681 cases to take its tally to 1025059.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 9,716 to 986703.
Uttar Pradesh has added 33,106 cases to take its tally to 942511.
Delhi has added 24,638 cases to take its tally to 930179.
