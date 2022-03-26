Data story: India adds 4,100 deaths as Maharashtra clears backlog

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 4,789 in active cases to take its count to 16,741. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.04 per cent (one in 3,333). The country is seventy-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 1,660 cases to take its total caseload to 43,018,032 from 43,016,372 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 4,100 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 520,855, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,907,479 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,828,768,476. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,480,436 — or 98.75 per cent of total caseload — with 2,349 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the seventy-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 11,952 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.03% of all active cases globally (one in every 3,333 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,828,768,476 vaccine doses. That is 4251.16 per cent of its total caseload, and 130.38 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 50 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 4,789, compared with 897 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Haryana (30), Delhi (11), Himachal Pradesh (7), Chhattisgarh (6), and Chandigarh (4).

With 2,349 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 6,449 — 4,100 deaths and 2,349 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 63.57%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 17962.2 days, and for deaths at 87.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (543), Maharashtra (275), Mizoram (131), Delhi (112), and Karnataka (89).

India on Friday conducted 658,489 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 786,302,714. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7873231), Kerala (6530150), Karnataka (3945168), Tamil Nadu (3452612), and Andhra Pradesh (2319407).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 275 new cases to take its tally to 7873231.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 543 cases to take its tally to 6530150.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 89 cases to take its tally to 3945168.

Tamil Nadu has added 37 cases to take its tally to 3452612.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 40 to 2319407.

Uttar Pradesh has added 0 cases to take its tally to 2070486.

West Bengal has added 37 cases to take its tally to 2017072.

Delhi has added 112 cases to take its tally to 1864358.