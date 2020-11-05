DATA STORY: India adds more than 50,000 cases for the first time in 12 days

In yet another day of net reduction in active cases, India on Thursday reported a decline of 5,825 to 527,962, the lowest level since July 29 and 48 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. Overall, India added 50,210 confirmed cases in a day, the most in 12 days, to take the tally to 8,364,086.

While 55,331 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,711,809, or 92.20 per cent of all confirmed cases so far, with 514 fatalities reported on Thursday, India’s Covid-19 reached 124315 (1.49 per cent of all confirmed cases).

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 323,883 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (November 5, 2020):

