DATA STORY: India adds more than 50,000 cases for the first time in 12 days

In yet another day of net reduction in active coronavirus cases, India on Thursday reported a decline of 5,825 to 527,962, the lowest level since July 29 and 48 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. Overall, India added 50,210 confirmed cases in a day, the most in 12 days, to take the tally to 8,364,086.
While 55,331 new cured cases in a day pushed the country’s recovered cases to 7,711,809, or 92.20 per cent of all confirmed cases so far, with 514 fatalities reported on Thursday, India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 124315 (1.49 per cent of all confirmed cases).
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 323,883 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday (November 5, 2020):
With a daily increase of 50,210 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,313,876 on Wednesday to 8,364,086 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 124,315, with 704 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 323,883 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 4.21% of all active cases globally (one in every 24 active cases), and 10.10% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 21 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 5825, compared with 7618 on Wednesday. The total now stands at 527962, the lowest active case tally since July 29. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Chhattisgarh (1003), Delhi (994), Haryana (772), Telangana (556), and Himachal Pradesh (312).
With 55331 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has risen to 92.20%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.49%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.62%), and Gujarat (2.12%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 56035 — 704 deaths and 55331 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.26%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 115.1 days, and for deaths at 122.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (8516), Delhi (6842), Maharashtra (5505), West Bengal (3987), and Karnataka (3377).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (81.14%), Chhattisgarh (87.10%), West Bengal (88.88%), Delhi (89.25%), and Maharashtra (90.68%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,209,425 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 114,208,384. The test positivity rate recorded on Sunday was 4.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.49%), Goa (14.48%), Chandigarh (13.25%), Puducherry (10.88%), and Chhattisgarh (10.27%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (11.95%), Delhi (11.61%), Chandigarh (10.38%), Goa (9.73%), and Chhattisgarh (8.83%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (246312), J&K (181100), Andhra Pradesh (159749), Assam (138736), and Kerala (138386).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1698198), Karnataka (835773), Andhra Pradesh (833208), Tamil Nadu (734429), and Uttar Pradesh (489502).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 5,505 cases. The state has added 53178 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 3377 cases to take its tally to 835773.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 18,434 cases in the past seven days. On Thursday it added 2477 cases to take its tally to 833208.
Kerala has added 8516 cases to take its tally to 459646.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,487 to 734429.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2167 cases to take its tally to 489502.
Delhi has added 6842 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its tally to 409938.
