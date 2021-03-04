DATA STORY: India has seen net increase of 23,358 to active Covid cases in 10 days

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 3,287 to take its count of active cases to 173,413. That is a level seen on June 22, 2020, and then again on January 28, 2021, and that is 82.96 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.80 per cent (one in 125). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 17,407 cases, the most in a day since January 29, to take its total caseload to 11,156,923. And, with 89 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 157,435, or 1.41 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 994,452 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 16,616,048. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,826,075 – or 97.03 per cent of total caseload – with 14,031 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.