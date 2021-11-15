DATA STORY: India logs 10,229 new cases; death toll rises to 463,655

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 1,822 in active cases to take its count to 134,096. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.71 per cent (one in 143). The country is eighteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 10,229 cases to take its total caseload to 34,447,536 from 34,437,307 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 125 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 463,655, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,020,119 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,123,430,478. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,849,785܉– or 98.26 per cent of total caseload – with 11,926 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the eighteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 80,549 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.7% of all active cases globally (one in every 143 active cases), and 9.06% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,123,430,478 vaccine doses. That is 3261.27 per cent of its total caseload, and 80.33 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (144977209), Maharashtra (107332828), West Bengal (88393837), Madhya Pradesh (78197519), and Gujarat (77904623).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1219692), Kerala (1216901), Jammu and Kashmir (1209921), Delhi (1191305), and Uttarakhand (1103037).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 58 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 1,822, compared with 390 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Jammu and Kashmir (65), Odisha (55), West Bengal (31), Puducherry (22), and Ladakh (19).

With 11,926 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.26%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.16%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,051 — 125 deaths and 11,926 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.03%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2333.9 days, and for deaths at 2570.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5848), Maharashtra (956), West Bengal (875), Tamil Nadu (805), and Odisha (262).

India on Sunday conducted 915,198 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 624,666,542. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.06%), Sikkim (11.92%), Goa (11.85%), and Maharashtra (10.35%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (9.21%), Nagaland (6.11%), Mizoram (5.65%), Manipur (2.78%), and West Bengal (2.13%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1607542), J&K (1234073), Kerala (1085212), Karnataka (771167), and Telangana (712591).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6624300), Kerala (5061072), Karnataka (2991850), Tamil Nadu (2714830), and Andhra Pradesh (2069978).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 956 new cases to take its tally to 6624300.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5848 cases to take its tally to 5061072.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 236 cases to take its tally to 2991850.

Tamil Nadu has added 805 cases to take its tally to 2714830.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 208 to 2069978.

Uttar Pradesh has added 12 cases to take its tally to 1710273.

Delhi has added 36 cases to take its tally to 1440424.