Data story: India logs 167,059 cases; over 1,000 deaths added after 59 days

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 88,209 in active cases to take its count to 1,743,059. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.38 per cent (one in 42). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 167,059 cases to take its total caseload to 41,469,499 from 41,302,440 — an increase of 0.4%. And, with 1,192 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 496,242, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,145,767 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,666,848,204. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 39,230,198 — or 94.6 per cent of total caseload — with 254,076 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,670,297 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.38% of all active cases globally (one in every 42 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,666,848,204 vaccine doses. That is 4019.45 per cent of its total caseload, and 118.97 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 5 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net decrease of 88,209, compared with 53,669 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2967), Mizoram (788), and Manipur (8).

With 254,076 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.6%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.85%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 255,268 — 1,192 deaths and 496,242 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.47%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 171.7 days, and for deaths at 288.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (42154), Karnataka (24172), Tamil Nadu (19280), Maharashtra (15140), and Madhya Pradesh (8062).

India on Monday conducted 1,428,672 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 730,697,193. The test positivity rate recorded was 11.7%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7721109), Kerala (6025669), Karnataka (3809467), Tamil Nadu (3345220), and Andhra Pradesh (2276370).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 15140 new cases to take its tally to 7721109.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 42154 cases to take its tally to 6025669.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 24172 cases to take its tally to 3809467.

Tamil Nadu has added 19280 cases to take its tally to 3345220.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 5879 to 2276370.

Uttar Pradesh has added 6226 cases to take its tally to 2019549.

West Bengal has added 1910 cases to take its tally to 1995516.

Delhi has added 2779 cases to take its tally to 1830268.