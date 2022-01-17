Data story: India logs 258,089 new cases; positivity rate rises to 19.6%

India on Monday reported a net increase of 105,964 in active cases to take its count to 1,656,341. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.98 per cent (one in 34). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 258,089 cases to take its total caseload to 37,380,253 from 37,122,164 — an increase of 0.7%. And, with 385 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 486,451, or 1.3 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,946,348 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Sunday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,572,041,825. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 35,237,461 — or 94.27 per cent of total caseload — with 151,740 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,672,526 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.98% of all active cases globally (one in every 34 active cases), and 8.75% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,572,041,825 vaccine doses. That is 4205.54 per cent of its total caseload, and 112.38 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net increase of 132,557, compared with 145,747 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (28132), Kerala (13216), Tamil Nadu (11469), Uttar Pradesh (8326), and Odisha (6722).

With 151,740 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.27%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.3%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.53%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Uttarakhand (2.01%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 152,125 — 385 deaths and 151,740 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.25%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 100 days, and for deaths at 875.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (41327), Karnataka (34047), Tamil Nadu (23975), Delhi (18286), and Kerala (18123).

India on Sunday conducted 1,313,444 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 703,762,282. The test positivity rate recorded was 19.6%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7211810), Kerala (5378831), Karnataka (3220087), Tamil Nadu (2939923), and Andhra Pradesh (2106280).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 41327 new cases to take its tally to 7211810.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 18123 cases to take its tally to 5378831.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 34047 cases to take its tally to 3220087.

Tamil Nadu has added 23975 cases to take its tally to 2939923.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4570 to 2106280.

West Bengal has added 14938 cases to take its tally to 1897699.

Uttar Pradesh has added 17138 cases to take its tally to 1834112.

Delhi has added 18286 cases to take its tally to 1709970.