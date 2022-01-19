Data story: India logs 282,970 cases; 1.83 million cases added in 7 days

India on Wednesday reported a net increase of 94,372 in active cases to take its count to 1,831,000. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.11 per cent (one in 32). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 282,970 cases to take its total caseload to 37,901,241 from 37,618,271 — an increase of 0.75%. And, with 441 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 487,202, or 1.29 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,635,229 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,588,847,554. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 35,583,039 — or 93.88 per cent of total caseload — with 188,157 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,830,731 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.11% of all active cases globally (one in every 32 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,588,847,554 vaccine doses. That is 4192.07 per cent of its total caseload, and 113.58 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net increase of 94,372, compared with 80,287 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (33084), Kerala (21056), Gujarat (9226), Tamil Nadu (8823), and Andhra Pradesh (5926).

With 188,157 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 93.88%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.29%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.48%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Uttarakhand (1.97%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 188,598 — 441 deaths and 188,157 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.23%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 92.5 days, and for deaths at 765.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Karnataka (41457), Maharashtra (39207), Kerala (28481), Tamil Nadu (23888), and Gujarat (17119).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,869,642 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 707,421,650. The test positivity rate recorded was 15.1%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7282128), Kerala (5430258), Karnataka (3288700), Tamil Nadu (2987254), and Andhra Pradesh (2117384).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 39207 new cases to take its tally to 7282128.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 28481 cases to take its tally to 5430258.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 41457 cases to take its tally to 3288700.

Tamil Nadu has added 23888 cases to take its tally to 2987254.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 6996 to 2117384.

West Bengal has added 10430 cases to take its tally to 1917514.

Uttar Pradesh has added 14701 cases to take its tally to 1864366.

Delhi has added 11684 cases to take its tally to 1734181.