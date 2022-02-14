Data story: India logs 34,113 new cases; active tally drops below 500,000

India on Monday reported a net decrease of 58,163 in active cases to take its count to 478,882. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.65 per cent (one in 154). The country is twenty-third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 34,113 cases to take its total caseload to 42,665,534 from 42,631,421 — an increase of 0.08%. And, with 346 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 509,011, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,166,993 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,729,587,490. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 41,677,641 — or 97.68 per cent of total caseload — with 91,930 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

Now the twenty-third-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 393,520 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.65% of all active cases globally (one in every 154 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,729,587,490 vaccine doses. That is 4053.82 per cent of its total caseload, and 123.44 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 12 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net decrease of 58,163, compared with 73,398 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Lakshadweep (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (1).

With 91,930 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.68%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%002E

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.33%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 92,276 — 346 deaths and 91,930 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.37%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 866.6 days, and for deaths at 1019.4 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (11136), Maharashtra (3502), Karnataka (2372), Tamil Nadu (2296), and Rajasthan (2177).

India on Sunday conducted 1,067,908 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 751,803,766. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7842949), Kerala (6407383), Karnataka (3926669), Tamil Nadu (3436262), and Andhra Pradesh (2312778).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3502 new cases to take its tally to 7842949.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 11136 cases to take its tally to 6407383.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2372 cases to take its tally to 3926669.

Tamil Nadu has added 2296 cases to take its tally to 3436262.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 749 to 2312778.

Uttar Pradesh has added 1426 cases to take its tally to 2058167.

West Bengal has added 512 cases to take its tally to 2010901.

Delhi has added 804 cases to take its tally to 1851320.