Data story: India logs 7,554 new cases; death toll rises to 514,246

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 6,792 in active cases to take its count to 85,680. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.15 per cent (one in 714). The country is fifty-first among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 7,554 cases to take its total caseload to 42,938,599 from 42,931,045 — an increase of 0.02%. And, with 223 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 514,246, or 1.2 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 855,862 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,777,992,977. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,338,673 — or 98.6 per cent of total caseload — with 14,123 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the fifty-first-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 71,568 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.14% of all active cases globally (one in every 714 active cases), and 8.61% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,777,992,977 vaccine doses. That is 4140.78 per cent of its total caseload, and 126.9 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net decrease of 6,792, compared with 10,129 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Uttarakhand (9).

With 14,123 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.6%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.2%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.13%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 14,346 — 223 deaths and 14,123 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.55%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3939.7 days, and for deaths at 1598.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2846), Mizoram (703), Maharashtra (675), Tamil Nadu (348), and Delhi (344).

India on Tuesday conducted 784,059 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 769,167,052. The test positivity rate recorded was 1%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7866380), Kerala (6502060), Karnataka (3941265), Tamil Nadu (3449721), and Andhra Pradesh (2317953).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 675 new cases to take its tally to 7866380.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2846 cases to take its tally to 6502060.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 202 cases to take its tally to 3941265.

Tamil Nadu has added 348 cases to take its tally to 3449721.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 141 to 2317953.

Uttar Pradesh has added 267 cases to take its tally to 2068089.

West Bengal has added 146 cases to take its tally to 2015253.

Delhi has added 344 cases to take its tally to 1860236.