DATA STORY: India logs 7,974 new cases; death toll rises to 476,478

India on Thursday reported a net decrease of 317 in active cases to take its count to 87,245. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.39 per cent (one in 256). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 7,974 cases to take its total caseload to 34,718,602 from 34,710,628 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 343 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 476,478, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,012,425 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,352,536,986. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,154,879 — or 98.38 per cent of total caseload — with 7,948 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 52,361 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.39% of all active cases globally (one in every 256 active cases), and 8.91% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,346,114,483 vaccine doses. That is 3895.71 per cent of its total caseload, and 96.69 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (186302017), Maharashtra (130585216), West Bengal (102708929), Madhya Pradesh (98142354), and Bihar (93046475).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1405535), Delhi (1364910), Kerala (1339285), Jammu and Kashmir (1326884), and Uttarakhand (1281376).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 78 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 317, compared with 1,431 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Odisha (108), Himachal Pradesh (34), Delhi (21), Jammu and Kashmir (19), and Karnataka (14).

With 7,948 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,291 — 343 deaths and 7,948 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.13%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3017.6 days, and for deaths at 962.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4006), Maharashtra (925), Tamil Nadu (640), West Bengal (554), and Karnataka (317).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,216,011 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 660,247,762. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.7%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.76%), Kerala (12.84%), Sikkim (11.53%), Goa (11.31%), and Maharashtra (9.88%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (6.1%), Mizoram (5.53%), Sikkim (2.38%), Arunachal Pradesh (1.83%), and West Bengal (1.47%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1692580), J&K (1349128), Kerala (1135750), Punjab (1066549), and Karnataka (812293).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6646061), Kerala (5204422), Karnataka (3001251), Tamil Nadu (2737335), and Andhra Pradesh (2075271).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 925 new cases to take its tally to 6646061.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4006 cases to take its tally to 5204422.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 317 cases to take its tally to 3001251.

Tamil Nadu has added 640 cases to take its tally to 2737335.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 163 to 2075271.

Uttar Pradesh has added 14 cases to take its tally to 1710606.

Delhi has added 57 cases to take its tally to 1441850.