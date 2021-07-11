DATA STORY: India maintains steady vaccination; adds 41,506 cases in a day

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 915 in active cases to take its count to 454,118. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.79 per cent (one in 26). The country is fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 41,506 cases to take its total caseload to 30,837,222 from 30,795,716 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 895 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 408,040, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,723,367 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 376,032,586. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,975,064 – or 97.2 per cent of total caseload – with 41,526 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 291,789 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.79% of all active cases globally (one in every 26 active cases), and 10.07% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 376,032,586 vaccine doses. That is 1216.41 per cent of its total caseload, and 26.97 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (42020052), Maharashtra (41039592), Gujarat (31590998), Rajasthan (31094445), and Karnataka (28365445).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (530429), Kerala (511517), Gujarat (494595), Uttarakhand (485055), and J&K (424161).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 22 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 915, compared with 3,694 on Saturday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (2111), Maharashtra (1776), Manipur (298), Arunachal Pradesh (184), and Mizoram (177).

With 41,526 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.2%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.32%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.04%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 42,421 — 895 deaths and 41,526 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.1%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 514.6 days, and for deaths at 315.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (14087), Maharashtra (8296), Andhra Pradesh (2925), Tamil Nadu (2913), and Assam (2391).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.74%) and Maharashtra (96.05%).

India on Saturday conducted 1,843,500 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 430,885,470. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.43%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.62%), Maharashtra (14.03%), Kerala (12.6%), and Sikkim (12.54%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (19.28%), Manipur (13.24%), Mizoram (11.11%), Kerala (10.7%), and Meghalaya (8.72%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1187628), J&K (776147), Kerala (678989), Karnataka (529514), and Uttarakhand (514560).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6149264), Kerala (3053116), Karnataka (2869320), Tamil Nadu (2516011), and Andhra Pradesh (1920178).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8296 new cases to take its tally to 6149264.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 14087 cases to take its tally to 3053116.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 2162 cases to take its tally to 2869320.

Tamil Nadu has added 2913 cases to take its tally to 2516011.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2925 to 1920178.

Uttar Pradesh has added 98 cases to take its tally to 1707225.

Delhi has added 76 cases to take its tally to 1435030.