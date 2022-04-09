Data story: India reports 1,150 cases; death toll rises to 521,656

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 127 in active cases to take its count to 11,365. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.02 per cent (one in 5,000). The country is seventy-fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 1,150 cases to take its total caseload to 43,034,217 from 43,033,067 — an increase of 0.01%. And, with 83 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 521,656, or 1.21 per cent of total confirmed infections.



With 1,479,544 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,855,507,496. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 42,501,196 — or 98.76 per cent of total caseload — with 1,194 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.



Now the seventy-fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 7,182 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.02% of all active cases globally (one in every 5,000 active cases), and 8.48% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,855,507,496 vaccine doses. That is 4311.7 per cent of its total caseload, and 132.28 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 64 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net decrease of 127, compared with 147 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (32), Mizoram (19), Gujarat (13), Haryana (12), and Ladakh (3).

With 1,194 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.21%

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.34%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Maharashtra (1.88%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,277 — 83 deaths and 1,194 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 6.5%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 25938.0 days, and for deaths at 4356.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (353), Delhi (146), Maharashtra (130), Mizoram (122), and Karnataka (77).

India on Friday conducted 466,362 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 793,429,395. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.2%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7874948), Kerala (6535357), Karnataka (3945900), Tamil Nadu (3453033), and Andhra Pradesh (2319599).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 130 new cases to take its tally to 7874948.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 353 cases to take its tally to 6535357.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 77 cases to take its tally to 3945900.

Tamil Nadu has added 22 cases to take its tally to 3453033.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 8 to 2319599.

Uttar Pradesh has added 44 cases to take its tally to 2071018.

West Bengal has added 26 cases to take its tally to 2017637.

Delhi has added 146 cases to take its tally to 1865942.





