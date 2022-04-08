Delhi adds 146 Covid-19 cases, one death; positivity rate at 1.39%

on Friday recorded 146 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to health department data.

With this, the national capital's caseload has increased to 18,65,942 and the death toll has climbed to 26,156, the latest bulletin stated.

A total of 10,488 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in over the last three days.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 176 COVID-19 cases, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous day's count. The positivity rate stood at 1.68 per cent, while no death was reported.

On Wednesday, 126 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent, and one death.

As many as 112 cases were recorded on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent, while no fresh fatality was reported.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic, which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the .

A total of 388 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in Delhi, the bulletin said.

There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 48 (0.49 per cent) of them are occupied, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)