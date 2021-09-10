DATA STORY: India reports 34,973 cases in 24 hours, adds 260 deaths to toll

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 2,968 in active cases to take its count to 390,646. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.08 per cent (one in 48). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 34,973 cases to take its total caseload to 33,174,954 from 33,139,981 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 260 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 442,009, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,758,491 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 723,784,586. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 32,342,299 – or 97.49 per cent of total caseload – with 37,681 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 271,665 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 48 active cases), and 9.57% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 723,784,586 vaccine doses. That is 2181.71 per cent of its total caseload, and 51.87 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (89574098), Maharashtra (71290815), Gujarat (55044139), Rajasthan (53427641), and Madhya Pradesh (53307371).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (934506), Uttarakhand (867908), Gujarat (861783), Delhi (842981), and Karnataka (738528).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 2,358, compared to net addition 1,608 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (136), Andhra Pradesh (114), Meghalaya (82), Odisha (69), and Manipur (54).

With 37,681 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.49%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.74%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.12%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 37,941 — 260 deaths and 37,681 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.68%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 657.2 days, and for deaths at 1178.0 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (26200), Tamil Nadu (1596), Andhra Pradesh (1439), Karnataka (1074), and Mizoram (1055).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (93.99%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,787,611 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 538,604,854. The test positivity rate recorded was 2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.73%), Goa (13.9%), Kerala (13.09%), Sikkim (12.63%), and Maharashtra (11.7%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (16.69%), Mizoram (10.07%), Sikkim (8.19%), Manipur (7.14%), and Meghalaya (5.61%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1403999), J&K (1012865), Kerala (922433), Karnataka (664675), and Telangana (641639).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6497872), Kerala (4309694), Karnataka (2959164), Tamil Nadu (2628961), and Andhra Pradesh (2026042).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 0 new cases to take its tally to 6497872.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 26200 cases to take its tally to 4309694.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1074 cases to take its tally to 2959164.

Tamil Nadu has added 1596 cases to take its tally to 2628961.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 1439 to 2026042.

Uttar Pradesh has added 9 cases to take its tally to 1709503.

Delhi has added 36 cases to take its tally to 1438118.