DATA STORY: India reports 624 deaths, adds 38,792 new cases to tally

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 2,832 in active cases to take its count to 429,946. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.55 per cent (one in 28). The country is fifth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 38,792 cases to take its total caseload to 30,946,074 from 30,907,282 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 624 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 411,408, or 1.33 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,714,441 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 387,697,935. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,104,720 – or 97.28 per cent of total caseload – with 41,000 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the fifth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 282,409 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.55% of all active cases globally (one in every 28 active cases), and 10.12% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 387,697,935 vaccine doses. That is 1252.81 per cent of its total caseload, and 27.81 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 2,832, compared with 18,121 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (4084), Assam (690), Mizoram (276), Manipur (186), and Tripura (139).

With 41,000 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.28%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.33%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.71%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.04%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 41,624 — 624 deaths and 41,000 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.52%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 552.6 days, and for deaths at 456.7 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (14539), Maharashtra (7243), Andhra Pradesh (2567), Tamil Nadu (2505), and Assam (2169).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (95.77%) and Maharashtra (96.21%).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,915,501 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 435,973,639. The test positivity rate recorded was 2%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.27%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.62%), Maharashtra (13.9%), Sikkim (12.67%), and Kerala (12.56%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (28.39%), Manipur (16.05%), Kerala (10.46%), Mizoram (8.82%), and Nagaland (8.6%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1198267), J&K (788391), Kerala (688539), Karnataka (535329), and Uttarakhand (520902).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6172645), Kerala (3087673), Karnataka (2874597), Tamil Nadu (2523943), and Andhra Pradesh (1926988).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 7243 new cases to take its tally to 6172645.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 14539 cases to take its tally to 3087673.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1913 cases to take its tally to 2874597.

Tamil Nadu has added 2505 cases to take its tally to 2523943.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2567 to 1926988.

Uttar Pradesh has added 56 cases to take its tally to 1707502.

Delhi has added 76 cases to take its tally to 1435204.