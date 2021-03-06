DATA STORY: India reports biggest single-day surge in Covid caseload since Jan 29

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 3,985 to take its count of active cases to 180,304. That is a level seen on June 24, 2020, and then again on January 25, 2021, and that is 82.28 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.83 per cent (one in 120). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 18,327 cases, the most in a day since January 29, to take its total caseload to 11,192,088. And, with 08 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 157,656, or 1.41 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,492,201 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Friday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 19,497,704. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,854,128 – or 96.98 per cent of total caseload – with 14,234 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.