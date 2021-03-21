DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases up by 20,693, third-most daily jump yet

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 20,693 new active coronavirus cases, the third-most in a day yet and the most since September 11, to take its count past the 300,000 mark, at 309,087. That is 69.63 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 1.45 per cent (one in 69). The country is 8th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 43,846 cases to take its total caseload to 11,599,130. And, with 197 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 159,755, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,540,449 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 44,603,841. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,130,288 – or 95.96 per cent of total caseload – with 22,956 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.
With a daily increase of 43,846 in total cases, the most in a day since November 26 last year, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 11,555,284 on Saturday to 11,599,130 – an increase of 0.4%. Death toll has reached 159,755, with 197 fatalities in a day. Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 240,082 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 1.45% of all active cases globally (one in every 69 active cases), and 5.87% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 44,603,841 people. That is 384.54 per cent of its total caseload, and 3.2096 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Rajasthan (4274213), Maharashtra (4265512), Uttar Pradesh (4126506), West Bengal (3630910), and Gujarat (3514661).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 60 days.
The count of active cases across India saw a net increase of 20,693 on Sunday, the third-biggest for a day yet and the most since September 11, compared with 18,918 on Friday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (13446), Punjab (1529), Chhattisgarh (940), Karnataka (761), and Madhya Pradesh (735).
With 22,956 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.96%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.38%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.98%), Maharashtra (2.18%), and Gujarat (2.18%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 23,153 — 197 deaths and 22,956 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.85%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 183.0 days, and for deaths at 561.8 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (27126), Punjab (2578), Kerala (2078), Karnataka (1798), and Gujarat (1565).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Punjab (88.94%), Maharashtra (89.97%), Madhya Pradesh (95.90%), Gujarat (96.08%), and Himachal (96.34%).
India on Saturday conducted 1,133,602 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 233,565,119. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (13.44%), Goa (10.78%), Nagaland (9.07%), Ladakh (9%), and Kerala (8.74%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (20.24%), Chandigarh (10.08%), Goa (8.69%), Punjab (6.83%), and Madhya Pradesh (5.3%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (693589), J&K (433015), Kerala (359204), Karnataka (308328), and Andhra Pradesh (281595).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2449147), Kerala (1102353), Karnataka (968487), Andhra Pradesh (893366), and Tamil Nadu (865693).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 27,126 new cases to take its tally to 2449147. The state has added 197,090 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2078 cases to take its tally to 1102353.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1798 cases to take its tally to 968487.
Andhra Pradesh has added 380 cases to take its tally to 893366.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1243 to 865693.
Delhi has added 813 cases to take its tally to 647161.
Uttar Pradesh has added 441 cases to take its tally to 607050.
