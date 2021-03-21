DATA STORY: India's active Covid cases up by 20,693, third-most daily jump yet

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 20,693 new active cases, the third-most in a day yet and the most since September 11, to take its count past the 300,000 mark, at 309,087. That is 69.63 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.45 per cent (one in 69). The country is 8th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 43,846 cases to take its total caseload to 11,599,130. And, with 197 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 159,755, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,540,449 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 44,603,841. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,130,288 – or 95.96 per cent of total caseload – with 22,956 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.