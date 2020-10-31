DATA STORY: India's Covid toll is third-highest; US has nearly twice as many deaths

Continuing with its trend of daily reductions in active coronavirus case count, India on Saturday reported a net decline of 11,737 to bring its number of active cases down to 582,649, the lowest since August 3 and 43 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. With 59,454 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7,432,829, or 91.34 per cent of all confirmed cases so far.
At present, India has the second-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world – behind the US and Brazil. The US, which has the highest death toll, has seen nearly twice as many fatalities as India. The US’ Covid-19 death toll now stands at 235,159, Brazil’s at 159,562, and India’s at 121,681.
Overall, the total number of confirmed cororonavirus cases in India now stands at 8,137,119, including 48,268 reported on Saturday. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 322,437 in the past seven days.
Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (October 31, 2020):
With a daily increase of 48,268 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 8,088,851 on Friday to 8,137,119 – an increase of 0.6%. Death toll has reached 121,641, with 551 fatalities in a day. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 322,437 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 5.08% of all active cases globally (one in every 20 active cases), and 10.19% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 19 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 11737, compared with 9301 on Friday. The total now stands at 582649, the lowest active case tally since August 3. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (1411), Haryana (460), Himachal Pradesh (123), Uttarakhand (89), and Chhattisgarh (19).
With 59454 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 91.34%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.49%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.14%), Maharashtra (2.62%), and Gujarat (2.16%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 60,005 — 551 deaths and 59454 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.92%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 116.5 days, and for deaths at 152.7 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6638), Maharashtra (6190), Delhi (5891), West Bengal (3979), and Karnataka (3589).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (78.33%), Chhattisgarh (86.84%), Puducherry (87.59%), West Bengal (88.16%), and Delhi (89.82%).
India on Friday conducted 1,067,976 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 108,796,064. The test positivity rate recorded on Thursday was 4.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.78%), Goa (14.53%), Chandigarh (13.53%), Puducherry (11.31%), and Karnataka (10.51%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (12.52%), Kerala (12.3%), Nagaland (12.11%), Sikkim (11.83%), and Delhi (9.88%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (233994), J&K (173036), Andhra Pradesh (152177), Assam (135066), and Tamil Nadu (130596).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1672858), Andhra Pradesh (820565), Karnataka (820398), Tamil Nadu (722011), and Uttar Pradesh (480082).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 6,190 cases. The state has added 63342 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 19,881 cases in the past seven days. On Saturday it added 2886 cases.
Kerala has added 7828 cases to take its tally to 425122.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,608 to 722011.
Karnataka has reported 3589 cases, to take its tally to 820398.
Uttar Pradesh has added 2187 cases to take its tally to 480082.
Delhi has added 5,891 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its tally to 381644.
