DATA STORY: India's Covid toll is third-highest; US has nearly twice as many deaths

Continuing with its trend of daily reductions in active case count, India on Saturday reported a net decline of 11,737 to bring its number of active cases down to 582,649, the lowest since August 3 and 43 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. With 59,454 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7,432,829, or 91.34 per cent of all confirmed cases so far.

At present, India has the second-highest Covid-19 in the world – behind the US and Brazil. The US, which has the highest death toll, has seen nearly twice as many fatalities as India. The US’ Covid-19 now stands at 235,159, Brazil’s at 159,562, and India’s at 121,681.

Overall, the total number of confirmed cororonavirus cases in India now stands at 8,137,119, including 48,268 reported on Saturday. The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 322,437 in the past seven days.

Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (October 31, 2020):

