DATA STORY: India's death toll crosses 400,000-mark; active cases decline

India on Friday reported a net reduction of 13,620 in active cases to take its count to 509,637. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.42 per cent (one in 22). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 46,617 cases to take its total caseload to 30,458,251 from 30,411,634 — an increase of 0.2%. And, with 853 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 400,312, or 1.31 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,264,123 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 340,076,232. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,488,918 – or 97.01 per cent of total caseload – with 59,384 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 323,806 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 4.42% of all active cases globally (one in every 22 active cases), and 10.08% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 340,076,232 vaccine doses. That is 1116.53 per cent of its total caseload, and 24.4 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (37416262), Uttar Pradesh (36488964), Gujarat (29927691), Rajasthan (29565308), and West Bengal (26134635).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (485567), Kerala (471697), Gujarat (468554), Uttarakhand (445710), and J&K (384182).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 19 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net reduction of 13,620, compared with 13,807 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (1180), Meghalaya (321), Maharashtra (309), Sikkim (84), and Arunachal Pradesh (21).

With 59,384 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.01%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.31%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.70%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.01%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 60,237 — 853 deaths and 59,384 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.41%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 452.5 days, and for deaths at 344.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12868), Maharashtra (9195), Tamil Nadu (4481), Andhra Pradesh (3841), and Karnataka (3203).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (96.01%) and Kerala (96.05%).

India on Thursday conducted 1,880,026 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 414,251,520. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.5%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.01%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.59%), Maharashtra (14.5%), Kerala (12.66%), and Sikkim (12.27%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Chhattisgarh (24.38%), Sikkim (15.78%), Meghalaya (15.64%), Manipur (11.39%), and Kerala (10.3%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1151932), J&K (736240), Kerala (649829), Karnataka (509537), and Uttarakhand (491870).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6070599), Kerala (2937033), Karnataka (2847013), Tamil Nadu (2484177), and Andhra Pradesh (1893354).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 9195 new cases to take its tally to 6070599.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12868 cases to take its tally to 2937033.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 3382 cases to take its tally to 2847013.

Tamil Nadu has added 4481 cases to take its tally to 2484177.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3841 to 1893354.

Uttar Pradesh has added 161 cases to take its tally to 1706268.

Delhi has added 93 cases to take its tally to 1434281.



