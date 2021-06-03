DATA STORY: India's overall Covid recovery rate inches closer to 93%

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 80,232 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,713,413. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 12.74 per cent (one in 8). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 134,154 cases to take its total caseload to 28,441,986. And, with 2,887 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 337,989, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,426,265 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 221,043,693. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 26,390,584 – or 92.79 per cent of total caseload – with 211,499 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
-
With a daily increase of 134,154 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 28,307,832 on Wednesday to 28,441,986 – an increase of 0.5%. Death toll has reached 337,989, with 2,887 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 1,072,893 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 12.74% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.12% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 221,043,693 vaccine doses. That is 780.86 per cent of its total caseload, and 15.87 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (27795911), Uttar Pradesh (23888361), Rajasthan (21985170), Gujarat (21425417), and West Bengal (19305574).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (349125), Kerala (343780), Gujarat (335441), Uttarakhand (312170), and J&K (295950).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 7 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 80,232, compared with 101,875 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tripura (210), Telangana (125), Sikkim (111), Nagaland (107), and Manipur (93).
-
With 211,499 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 92.79%, while fatality rate has increased marginally to 1.19%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.58%), Uttarakhand (1.97%), and Nagaland (1.81%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 214,386 — 2,887 deaths and 211,499 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.35%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.5%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 146.6 days, and for deaths at 80.8 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (25317), Kerala (19661), Karnataka (16387), Maharashtra (15169), and Andhra Pradesh (12768).
-
Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (85.39%), Assam (86.70%), Karnataka (87.74%), J&K (87.91%), and Puducherry (88.96%).
-
India on Wednesday conducted 2,159,873 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 353,782,648. The test positivity rate recorded was 6.2%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.92%), Maharashtra (16.26%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.27%), Kerala (12.79%), and Sikkim (12.71%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (20.57%), Goa (19%), Kerala (15.3%), Tamil Nadu (14.52%), and Andhra Pradesh (13.02%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1039315), J&K (635809), Kerala (561775), Karnataka (444019), and Uttarakhand (431808).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5776184), Karnataka (2635122), Kerala (2566000), Tamil Nadu (2148346), and Andhra Pradesh (1717156).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 15,169 new cases to take its tally to 5776184. The state has added 196,287 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 16,387 cases to take its tally to 2635122.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 19,661 cases to take its tally to 2566000.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 25,317 cases to take its tally to 2148346.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 12,768 to 1717156.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,283 cases to take its tally to 1693992.
-
Delhi has added 576 cases to take its tally to 1427439.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU