DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jumps in active Covid cases, tally

India on Friday reported a net increase of 69,289 in active coronavirus cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 979,608. That is over 96 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 4.96 per cent (one in 24). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 131,968 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 13,060,542. And, with 780 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 167,642, or 1.28 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,691,511 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 94,334,262. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,913,292 – or 91.22 per cent of total caseload – with 61,899 new cured cases being reported on Friday.
With a daily increase of 131,968 in total cases, the highest so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 12,928,574 on Thursday to 13,060,542 – an increase of 1.0%. Death toll has reached 167,642, with 780 fatalities in a day. Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 757,411 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 4.21% of all active cases globally (one in every 24 active cases), and 5.75% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 94,334,262 people. That is 729.8 per cent of its total caseload, and 6.7848 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (14082368), Rajasthan (13560335), Uttar Pradesh (12798866), Gujarat (12428970), and West Bengal (11436912).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (194591), Kerala (193714), Chhattisgarh (173806), Rajasthan (167344), and Delhi (156677).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 11 days.
The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net increase of 69,289, the most in a day so far, compared with 66,846 on Thursday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (19780), Chhattisgarh (9242), Uttar Pradesh (7351), Karnataka (4141), and Delhi (3726).
With 61,899 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 91.22%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.28%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.79%), Sikkim (2.15%), and Maharashtra (1.77%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 62,679 — 780 deaths and 61,899 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.24%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 68.3 days, and for deaths at 148.6 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (56286), Chhattisgarh (10652), Uttar Pradesh (8474), Delhi (7437), and Karnataka (6570).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (82.05%), Chhattisgarh (82.15%), Punjab (87.18%), Chandigarh (88.13%), and Madhya Pradesh (90.02%).
India on Thursday conducted 1,364,205 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 254,041,584. The test positivity rate recorded was 9.7%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (15.1%), Goa (10.78%), Ladakh (9.54%), Nagaland (8.99%), and Chandigarh (8.91%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (23.77%), Chhattisgarh (21.85%), Goa (18.15%), Madhya Pradesh (12.92%), and Chandigarh (12.85%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (815416), J&K (468452), Kerala (380360), Karnataka (330413), and Andhra Pradesh (284469).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3229547), Kerala (1148947), Karnataka (1040130), Andhra Pradesh (915832), and Tamil Nadu (915386).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 56,286 new cases to take its tally to 3229547. The state has added 484,029 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 4,353 cases to take its tally to 1148947.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 6,570 cases to take its tally to 1040130.
Andhra Pradesh has added 2558 cases to take its tally to 915832.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 4276 to 915386.
Delhi has added 7437 cases to take its tally to 698005.
Uttar Pradesh has added 8474 cases to take its tally to 654404.
