DATA STORY: India sees biggest single-day jumps in active Covid cases, tally

India on Friday reported a net increase of 69,289 in active cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 979,608. That is over 96 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 4.96 per cent (one in 24). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 131,968 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 13,060,542. And, with 780 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 167,642, or 1.28 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,691,511 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 94,334,262. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,913,292 – or 91.22 per cent of total caseload – with 61,899 new cured cases being reported on Friday.