DATA STORY: Total vaccination goes past 300 mn-mark; Delta variant surges

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 16,137 in active cases to take its count to 627,057. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 5.51 per cent (one in 17). The country is third among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 54,069 cases to take its total caseload to 30,082,778 from 30,028,709 — an increase of 0.2%. And, with 1,321 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 391,981, or 1.30 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,489,599 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 301,626,028. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,063,740 – or 96.61 per cent of total caseload – with 68,885 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the third-most-affected country by active cases and deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 382,465 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 5.51% of all active cases globally (one in every 17 active cases), and 10% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 301,626,028 vaccine doses. That is 1002.65 per cent of its total caseload, and 21.64 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (33987653), Uttar Pradesh (32871127), Gujarat (27431709), Rajasthan (27234185), and West Bengal (24125506).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (431687), Gujarat (429477), Delhi (418596), Uttarakhand (398960), and J&K (350607).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 16 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 16,137, compared with 40,366 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tripura (114), Manipur (77), Meghalaya (39), Lakshadweep (25), and Arunachal Pradesh (19).

With 68,885 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.61%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.30%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.68%), Uttarakhand (2.08%), and Maharashtra (1.99%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 70,206 — 1,321 deaths and 68,885 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.88%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 385.3 days, and for deaths at 205.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12787), Maharashtra (10066), Tamil Nadu (6596), Andhra Pradesh (4684), and Karnataka (4436).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (94.65%) and Maharashtra (95.93%).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,859,469 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 397,832,667. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.9%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.38%), Maharashtra (14.95%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.53%), Kerala (12.76%), and Sikkim (12.08%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (19.88%), Manipur (11.79%), Meghalaya (10.93%), Kerala (10.29%), and Nagaland (8.19%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1120738), J&K (707733), Kerala (624135), Karnataka (491232), and Uttarakhand (476890).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5997587), Kerala (2842247), Karnataka (2819465), Tamil Nadu (2443415), and Andhra Pradesh (1862036).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 12787 new cases to take its tally to 5997587.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12617 cases to take its tally to 2842247.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 4436 cases to take its tally to 2819465.

Tamil Nadu has added 6596 cases to take its tally to 2443415.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4684 to 1862036.

Uttar Pradesh has added 112 cases to take its tally to 1704790.

Delhi has added 588 cases to take its tally to 1433366.