DATA STORY: Uttar Pradesh administers 1 million vaccine shots in a day

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 4,437 in active cases to take its count to 459,920. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.95 per cent (one in 25). The country is fourth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 43,733 cases to take its total caseload to 30,663,665 from 30,619,932 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 930 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 404,211, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,605,998 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 361,323,548. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 29,799,534 – or 97.18 per cent of total caseload – with 47,240 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 300,817 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 3.95% of all active cases globally (one in every 25 active cases), and 10.06% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 361,323,548 vaccine doses. That is 1178.34 per cent of its total caseload, and 25.95 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (39498209), Uttar Pradesh (39378340), Gujarat (31285545), Rajasthan (30611308), and West Bengal (27329922).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Delhi (509458), Kerala (494572), Gujarat (489813), Uttarakhand (473823), and J&K (410538).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 21 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 4,437, compared with 17,714 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (3480), Assam (654), Manipur (257), Arunachal (55), and Sikkim (25).

With 47,240 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.18%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.32%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.70%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.02%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 48,170 — 930 deaths and 47,240 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.93%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 485.7 days, and for deaths at 300.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (14373), Maharashtra (8418), Tamil Nadu (3479), Karnataka (3104), and Odisha (3042).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (96.04%) and Maharashtra (96.06%).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,907,216 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 423,332,097. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.7%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.6%), Maharashtra (14.25%), Kerala (12.61%), and Sikkim (12.4%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Sikkim (20.92%), Manipur (17.03%), Meghalaya (10.98%), Kerala (10.9%), and Arunachal Pradesh (6.56%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1170991), J&K (758037), Kerala (665784), Karnataka (520288), and Uttarakhand (504673).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6113335), Kerala (2996094), Karnataka (2859595), Tamil Nadu (2503481), and Andhra Pradesh (1908065).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8418 new cases to take its tally to 6113335.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 14373 cases to take its tally to 2996094.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 3104 cases to take its tally to 2859595.

Tamil Nadu has added 3479 cases to take its tally to 2503481.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 3042 to 1908065.

Uttar Pradesh has added 79 cases to take its tally to 1706818.

Delhi has added 79 cases to take its tally to 1434687.