Delhi court convicts O P Chautala in disproportionate assets case

Assam-Arunachal border dispute likely to be resolved by next year: Shah

Business Standard

Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a case related to disproportionate assets.

Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The CBI had lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed in March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

First Published: Sat, May 21 2022. 16:30 IST

