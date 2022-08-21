JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai after chest pain

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar was admitted to the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai after complaint of chest pain, an official said on Sunday.

Kaskar was rushed to the hospital on Saturday from the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment in the medical facility's cardiac department, the official said.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED had taken him in custody from the Taloja jail where he was lodged in connection with multiple extortion cases registered against him. He had later been remanded in judicial custody.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 12:41 IST

