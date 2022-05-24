DCO, WEF launch new initiative to boost digital FDI flows globally

-
ALSO READ
Economic fragmentation to have a dire impact: World Economic Forum
WEF summit: World economy has 'buffer' against recession, says Gopinath
WEF summit: More forecast downgrades possible, no recession, says IMF
India set to be leader in green hydrogen: Petroleum Minister Puri at Davos
Oil prices at $110/barrel pose 'bigger threats' than inflation: Puri
-
The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday announced a new initiative to boost flows of digital foreign direct investments globally.
The agreement will see the DCO and WEF work together to identify methods to increase digital adoption, investment in new digital activities, and investment in digital infrastructure.
In addition, the DCO and WEF will undertake research to contribute to an increased global understanding of the regulatory challenges currently preventing countries from realising the full potential of digital FDI.
Under the initiative, the DCO and WEF will launch Digital FDI Enabling Projects in countries around the world, helping them identify and support implementation of policies and measures to increase investment in the digital economy, in addition to facilitating knowledge-sharing of successful reforms among countries.?
The launch was announced by WEF President Borge Brende, DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya, Nigerian Minister for Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and AVEVA Group CEO Peter Herweck.
The DCO, which focuses on digital economy initiatives supporting youth, startup entrepreneurs and women, has nine member states with a combined GDP of nearly USD 2 trillion and a population of nearly 600 million.
With 70 per cent of future economic growth set to be digital, according to the WEF, DCO member states provide a valuable market opportunity to investors and entrepreneurs alike.
"Global FDI is rebounding, following the Covid-19 pandemic, and investment in the digital economy could not come at a better time. These country projects will help grow FDI into the digital economy, which is key for long-term growth, competitiveness, and sustainable development," Brende said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU