NHA launches revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account mobile app

-
ALSO READ
Generate Ayushman Bharat Health Account number using Aarogya Setu app
Hospital admissions under Ayushman Bharat double in the last 6 months
Centre to invest Rs 64,000 cr in health sector in next 5 years: Mandaviya
40 health services integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
Cabinet approves nationwide roll-out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
-
The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) announced the launch of a revamped Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) mobile application.
The ABHA app, previously known as National Digital Health Mission' Health Records app is available for download from the Google Play Store and already has over 4 lakh downloads. The updated version of the ABHA app has a new User Interface (UI) and added functionalities that enable individuals to access their health records anytime and anywhere, according to a release by the Union Health Ministry.
Existing ABHA app users can also update their previous app versions to the latest one. The ABHA mobile application enables an individual to create an ABHA address, an easy to remember username that can be linked with the 14 digit randomly generated ABHA number.
The mobile application also enables users to link their health records created at ABDM compliant health facilities and view them on their smartphones. The application also allows self-uploading of physical health records in the ABDM compliant health lockers along with sharing of digital health records such as diagnostic reports, prescriptions, Co-WIN vaccination certificates etc after the consent of an individual through the ABDM network.
In addition to this, ABHA mobile application has new functionalities such as edit profile, link and unlink ABHA number (14 digit) with ABHA address. Other functionalities such as Login via face authentication/ fingerprint/ biometric and the ability to scan QR codes at the counter of the ABDM compliant facility for express registration shall also be released soon.
Elaborating on the ABHA mobile app, Dr RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA) said: "The ABHA app will be instrumental in helping citizens to create their longitudinal health records. The patients can access their health records with the help of their ABHA address in seconds which will empower them in many ways. It will enable them to save their health history on a single platform and access or share their health records anytime and anywhere without the worry of losing them. This digitization of data exchange will ensure better clinical decision making and continuum of care.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU