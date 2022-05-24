Delhi CM flags off 150 electric buses, urges people to take care of them

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal to flag-off 100 AC CNG buses in Delhi on Friday
Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off 100 low floor, air-conditioned buses
Delhi govt aims to bring 2,000 electric buses in coming years: CM Kejriwal
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has anti-nation mindset: Delhi BJP
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 150 electric buses and took a ride in one of them.
"These are your buses. Please take care of them, don't make them dirty," he urged people while interacting with reporters.
The Delhi government allocated Rs 1,862 crore for getting electric buses over the next 10 years. The Centre has provided Rs 150 crore.
Kejriwal said the target is to get 2,000 electric buses in a year. Asked about the Centre's fund, he said "We are thankful to the Centre. We give them the credit. Work should happen in Delhi."
The chief minister flagged off the buses from the Indraprastha Depot and boarded one of them to reach the Rajghat Bus Depot. He was accompanied by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and chief secretary Naresh Kumar.
Kejriwal also welcomed new Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said, "We will work together to take Delhi to new heights.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU