Bhupen Bora replaces Ripun Bora as Assam Congress chief

-
ALSO READ
Assam's economic development picks up pace. Can state finances keep up?
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
Congress announces list of 21 candidates for Assam Assembly polls
Tourism ministry spent Rs 37 cr in 2019-20 to promote domestic tourism
Assam election official found with postal ballot papers, probe on
-
Months after defeat in Assam assembly polls, Congress on Friday appointed two-time MLA Bhupen Kumar Bora as the state unit chief of the party with immediate effect.
In a statement, the party high command also appointed three working presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).
"Congress President has appointed Bhupen Bora as the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has also appointed Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar as Working Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee," the statement said.
Both Bhupen Bora and Goswami were working as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries and have been relieved from their previous responsibilities. Bhupen Bora will replace Ripun Bora, who has also been relieved from his position.
"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Ripun Bora. Bhupen Bora and Shri Rana Goswami are being relieved from their present responsibility as AICC Secretaries," Congress said in the statement.
Bhupen Bora (50) is a two time MLA from Assam's Bihpuria constituency. He held the post of AICC secretary since 2013.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU