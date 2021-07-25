JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

What makes Covid-19 delta variant such a threat? Ten questions answered
Business Standard

Bhupen Bora replaces Ripun Bora as Assam Congress chief

Months after defeat in Assam assembly polls, Congress on Friday appointed two-time MLA Bhupen Kumar Bora as the state unit chief of the party with immediate effect.

Topics
Congress | Assam

ANI 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

Months after defeat in Assam assembly polls, Congress on Friday appointed two-time MLA Bhupen Kumar Bora as the state unit chief of the party with immediate effect.

In a statement, the party high command also appointed three working presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

"Congress President has appointed Bhupen Bora as the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has also appointed Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar as Working Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee," the statement said.

Both Bhupen Bora and Goswami were working as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries and have been relieved from their previous responsibilities. Bhupen Bora will replace Ripun Bora, who has also been relieved from his position.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Ripun Bora. Bhupen Bora and Shri Rana Goswami are being relieved from their present responsibility as AICC Secretaries," Congress said in the statement.

Bhupen Bora (50) is a two time MLA from Assam's Bihpuria constituency. He held the post of AICC secretary since 2013.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sun, July 25 2021. 06:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.