Decision on Covaxin approval by August second week: WHO chief scientist

Developed by Bharat Biotech and the ICMR, Covaxin was approved by the Indian drug controller in January, and has been in use since

BS Reporter 

The decision on Covaxin approval will be made by the second week of August, said WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan told NDTV on Thursday that the decision on emergency approval for Covaxin would be made next month. Developed by Bharat Biotech and the ICMR, Covaxin was approved by the Indian drug controller in January, and has been in use since.
“The decision on Covaxin approval will be made by the second week of August," Swaminathan said. Yesterday, Bharat Biotech's joint managing director Suchitra Ella said the vaccine will move towards emergency use listing. Approval from the WHO is not expected to be a long-drawn process.
First Published: Fri, July 02 2021. 01:23 IST

