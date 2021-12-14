Declare cow 'national animal', prohibit its slaughter: BJP MP in RS

A demand was raised in on Tuesday to declare cow the animal and enact an effective central law to stop cow slaughter in the country.

Making a special mention in the House, MP Kirori Lal Meena said cow is an integral part of Indian culture, and that even some Mughal rulers like Babur, Humayun and Akbar had prohibited its slaughter.

"Therefore, I demand that the central government should bring an effective law to stop cow slaughter and also, cow should be declared the ' animal'," he said.

Earlier, in his Zero Hour mention, Harnath Singh Yadav of the said the rate of illegal religious conversions was increasing in the country, and demanded an anti-conversion law at the level to ensure social harmony and national security.

K Vanlalvena of the MNF spoke about the issue of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, and urged the central government to help them.

member Narendra Jadhav (nominated) demanded that the central government should regulate, subsidise and fix price ceiling on cardiovascular as well ad pacemaker surgeries.

