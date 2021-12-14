Declare cow 'national animal', prohibit its slaughter: BJP MP in RS

-
ALSO READ
Cow must be declared national animal, says Allahabad High Court
'There is limit to patience': Venkaiah Naidu fumes at Oppn in Rajya Sabha
Ex-CBDT chairman PC Mody appointed as new secretary general of Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till Monday amid Opposition protest
Naidu suspends TMC MPs for the day, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
-
A demand was raised in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to declare cow the national animal and enact an effective central law to stop cow slaughter in the country.
Making a special mention in the House, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena said cow is an integral part of Indian culture, and that even some Mughal rulers like Babur, Humayun and Akbar had prohibited its slaughter.
"Therefore, I demand that the central government should bring an effective law to stop cow slaughter and also, cow should be declared the 'national animal'," he said.
Earlier, in his Zero Hour mention, Harnath Singh Yadav of the BJP said the rate of illegal religious conversions was increasing in the country, and demanded an anti-conversion law at the national level to ensure social harmony and national security.
K Vanlalvena of the MNF spoke about the issue of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram, and urged the central government to help them.
Rajya Sabha member Narendra Jadhav (nominated) demanded that the central government should regulate, subsidise and fix price ceiling on cardiovascular as well ad pacemaker surgeries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU