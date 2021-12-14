Five Indian brands in top 100 global powers of luxury goods list

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Can't afford to buy a swanky car? Take one on a rent or hire instead
Luxury watches: If you have the inclination, they have the status quotient
From luxury cars to business jets, small-town tycoons aiming big
-
Five Indian brands are in the top 100 global powers of luxury goods list with Tata group firm Titan moving up three places to rank 22nd and being among the 20 fastest-growing luxury goods companies, according to a Deloitte report.
Four other homegrown brands, Kalyan Jewellers, Joyalukkas, PC Jewellers, and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd, have been ranked 37th, 46th, 57th, and 92nd, respectively, in the Deloitte Global 2021 edition of Global Powers of Luxury Goods.
In India, the trend remained consistent similar to previous years with the gems and jewellery category dominating the latest edition featuring the five brands, Deloitte said in a statement.
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is a first-time entrant to the list of the top 100 luxury goods companies that generated USD 252 billion in revenues globally, it added.
"Indian jewellery retailers have always been resilient. With increased vaccination and a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, the festive season saw a strong demand compared with the past year. The Indian brands banked on their strengths and weaved in online solutions that complemented their growth strategy," Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP Partner and Consumer Industry Leader Porus Doctor said.
The top 10 luxury brands list mainly featured leading players from the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) region. These players are LVMH Mot Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Capri Holdings, Compagnie Financire Richemont, L'Oral Luxe, Chanel Limited, Essilor Luxottica, and Hermes International spread across the luxury genre, Deloitte said.
As per the report, about 14 vertically integrated jewellery retailers from India and China featured in the top 100 list.
"Sophisticated e-commerce ecosystems and partnerships allowed these luxury companies to keep the control they require over their brands' digital marketing and pricing as well as their purchasing relationships with clients, at an affordable cost," it said adding in the past one year luxury e-commerce went past the tipping point to become a vital part of the omni-channel distribution strategy.
More than 80 per cent companies in the top 100 reported lower luxury goods sales in FY2020 (January-December 2020 period), reflecting the adverse impact of COVID-19, the report said.
However, despite a fall in luxury goods sales growth, more than half of the top 100 companies were profitable in FY2020, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU