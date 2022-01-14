Delhi: 75% patients who died due to Covid were unvaccinated, says Jain

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
Coronavirus LIVE: India's vaccination coverage crosses milestone of 490 mn
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
Omicron spread: Third Covid shot after nine months of second jab
-
More than 75 per cent of those who succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection in the current wave in Delhi were unvaccinated, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said on Friday.
He also said that the city is expected to record less than 25,000 coronavirus cases on Friday.
Delhi had on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the pandemic began, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate surged to 29.21 per cent, according to the health department data.
Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.
According to official data, of the 97 people who died here due to Covid, between January 9 to January 12, 70 people were unvaccinated, while 19 had taken the first jab and eight were fully vaccinated. Besides seven were minors.
"More than 75 per cent of the people who died due to coronavirus had not even taken a single dose of the vaccine. Ninety per cent of the people had severe comorbidities like cancer and kidney ailments. Even the seven patients below 18 years had chronic issues," Jain noted.
He said one of the persons who died had allegedly attempted suicide and was hospitalised for it.
"He tested positive and died three days later," said the minister.
The minister added that more than 13,000 hospital beds are lying vacant in the city.
"The hospitalisation rate has become stagnant and the daily admissions have reduced. It is a matter of great relief," he said.
Out of 15,433 Covid beds in hospitals, 2,424 were occupied on Thursday, according to official data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU