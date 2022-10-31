JUST IN
Arunachal Pradesh to get Northeast's first fish museum: Fisheries minister
Growing voices against Centre in Karnataka over SSC exam languages
India records 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally declines to 17,912
Congress pays tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on death anniversary
WhatsApp, Signal may not require licences to operate in India: Report
Union Minister Anurag Thakur to deliver Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture
Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong and united India, says Amit Shah
Top headlines: Morbi death toll at 132; India Inc eyes Dubai for investment
PM Modi to pay tributes to Sardar Patel, inaugurate projects in Gujarat
Gujarat bridge collapse: Amit Shah expresses grief over loss of lives
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Chhath celebrated with fervour in Jharkhand, CM offers prayers in Ranchi
Business Standard

Delhi air in 'very poor' category, city records min temp of 15 deg C

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning and the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Topics
Delhi air quality | Delhi Pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: A metro train runs on a track amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Representative Image

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning and the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

With pollution levels worsening, the Centre's air quality panel has directed the authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90 per cent, officials said.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temper likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - "Poor" (AQI 201-300); Stage II - "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400); Stage III - "Severe" (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - "Severe Plus" (AQI >450).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 10:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU