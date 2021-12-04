Delhi air in 'very poor' category; maximum temperature 26.8 deg C

-
The air quality in the national capital dipped slightly and settled in the 'very poor' zone on Saturday.
Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 362. It was 346 on Friday.
Neighbouring Faridabad (356), Ghaziabad (327), Greater Noida (335), Gurugram (334) and Noida (355) also recorded a 'very poor' air quality.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The India Meteorological Department said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, and a maximum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the average.
Delhi's air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years, with the city witnessing severe pollution on 11 days and not a single day of 'moderate' air, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.
The weather department has predicted partly cloudy skies and very light rain or thundershowers on Sunday evening. The maximum and the minimum temperatures will be around 25 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.
