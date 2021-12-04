Delhi-NCR wakes up to foggy morning, air quality improves to 'poor'

woke up to a foggy Saturday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the possibility of rain on December 6 that will help in the removal of pollutants, thereby improving the air quality from the 'very poor' category to the 'poor' category.

As per IMD, the minimum and maximum temperature for the day are likely to hover around 11 and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 97 per cent.

On the air quality front, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. stood at 353 -- 18 points above Friday's AQI at the same hour.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants in the air at 9 a.m. was recorded at 189 and 291, respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', then 401 and between 500 is considered 'severe'.

As per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi that comes under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'Very Poor' category on December 4 and 5.

Winds are likely to be relatively stronger from December 5 onwards with the possibility of rain on December 6, both are favourable for dispersion and removal of pollutants.

The Outlook for subsequent five days: The air quality is likely to remain in the 'Poor' to lower end of the 'Very Poor' category. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant, it added.

