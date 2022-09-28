Singapore Airlines' San Francisco flight bomb threat verified to be false

-
ALSO READ
Hot weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; 44.5 degrees in Gurugram
GMR Group to divest entire 40% stake in Philippines' Cebu airport
3,000 CISF posts at airports abolished; pvt security guards inducted
US suspends 26 Chinese airline flights in Covid-19 policy dispute
China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint military exercises
-
Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Wednesday that a bomb threat on Singapore Airlines flight SQ33 from San Francisco has been verified to be false.
The MINDEF said in a social media post that earlier this morning, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was informed of the bomb threat, reports Xinhua news agency.
Preliminary investigations indicate that a 37-year-old male passenger had allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in a carry bag, and had assaulted the crew.
The Singapore Armed Forces and SPF were mobilized immediately, said the Defence Ministry.
The air force's F-16C/Ds escorted the aircraft to safety at Changi Airport, and teams from The Singapore Army's Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group and Airport Police Division were on site to verify the claims.
The threat was subsequently verified to be false, and the suspect has been arrested, said the MINDEF, adding that police investigations are ongoing.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 13:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU