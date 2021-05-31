Delhi Airport to launch vaccination centre from June for over 60,000 staff

-
Delhi International Airport on Monday announced the launch of a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centre in association with Manipal Hospital from June 1.
Set up at Terminal-1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport, the facility aims to provide vaccination opportunity to over 60,000 employees of various stakeholders -- airlines, cargo business, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, among others, working at the airport, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release.
All staff who are over 18 years of age can register themselves and get jabbed at the centre on a payment basis, either through their employer or directly by themselves.
The government has identified aviation as a priority sector and those working with it should be considered as a priority group for vaccination, this current effort by DIAL is in line with that, it said.
All airport staff, including that of stakeholders, work round-the-clock to ensure the airport remains operational.
They provided much-needed support to the country and the countrymen during the lockdown. We are launching the vaccination drive for these COVID warriors who are part of the airport's ecosystem to save them from this dreaded virus, DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.
Employees who have not been vaccinated will have to register themselves on the central government's website COWIN.GOV.IN or through the Aarogya Setu app only. Following this, employees can visit the vaccination centre between 10 am to 5 pm and get themselves inoculated, according to DIAL.
The facility is equipped with facilities such as a registration centre, waiting lounge, and an observation lounge for those who have been vaccinated, the operator said.
Besides, there would be a provision of doctors and an ambulance as well to deal with any emergency.
As per the COVID protocol, nobody would be allowed to enter the vaccination centre without registration and thermal screening, the private airport operator added.
