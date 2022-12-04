JUST IN
Delhi bans construction, demolition activities as air quality worsens

With pollution in Delhi turning severe on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of GRAP

air pollution | Delhi | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

With pollution in the national capital turning severe on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 407 at 4 pm on Sunday.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The pollution level in Delhi entered the 'severe' category after November 4, when the AQI was 447.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had directed authorities on November 14 to revoke the curbs enforced in the Delhi-NCR under stage III of GRAP, including a ban on non-essential construction activities.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 18:39 IST

