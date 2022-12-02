JUST IN
IMD forecasts warm winter, crop yields likely to feel the heat this year
EU proposes new rules to reduce wasteful packaging, aims at 15% reduction
EU climate chief defends including 'carbon farming' to climate plans
GM Mustard plants needs uprooting to avoid contamination: Campaigners to SC
How feasible are Rolls-Royce and easyJet's hydrogen engines for planes?
What is climate finance?
Environmental groups ask EU to drop carbon removal from climate plans
Indore plans nation's first retail municipal bond for solar power project
Russia-Ukraine war to blame for fewer migratory birds in Haridwar: Expert
Greta Thunberg, Swedish activists sue state over its climate policies
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
JNU urges all centres to install CCTVs amid campus defacement row
Business Standard

9 Mizo nurses selected to work as specified skilled workers in Japan

Nine Mizo nurses, who are known for their caring and nursing skills and approach, have been selected to work as specified skilled workers in Japan, officials said here on Friday

Topics
Mizoram | Japan | skilled workers

IANS  |  Aizawl 

Japanese national flags flutter in front of buildings at Tokyo's business district in Japan.Photo: Reuters

Nine Mizo nurses, who are known for their caring and nursing skills and approach, have been selected to work as specified skilled workers in Japan, officials said here on Friday.

A Mizoram government official said that the nine Mizo nurses have been selected as the first batch to undergo Japanese language training in Delhi.

After completion of the language training course, the qualified candidates would be placed in Japan by the government of India to work as 'Specified Skilled Workers' in various fields.

More nurse trainees are expected to make use of this opportunity to work overseas, the official said.

He said that to address the severe labour shortage in Japan by accepting foreign human resources with specific expertise and skill, India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in January last year for appointing 'Specified Skilled Workers'.

To start the project, training and placement of 50 nursing care workers has been implemented for nursing professionals to work in Japanese elderly care facilities, hospitals, and other recognised healthcare institutions.

With the collective effort and collaboration between the Labour, Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department of Mizoram government, Mission Foundation Movement and National Skill Development Corporation, nine Mizo nurses have been selected as the first batch to undergo Japanese language training in Delhi.

--IANS

sc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mizoram

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 23:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.