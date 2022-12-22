Delhi CM Kejriwal should stop BJY over Covid scare: Swami Chakrapani

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, President of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, has demanded Chief Minister to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra from entering the capital in the wake of the latest Covid scare.

Speaking to IANS, Chakrapani said: "I request the Chief Minister should not allow Rahul Gandhi's yatra to enter the capital. is irresponsible and careless leader. Covid is spreading throughout the world, including China, the US, and other countries.

"Covid cases have been reported in India as well. Rahul Gandhi's yatra is not a Bharat Jodo Yatra, but a Covid spread yatra. This needs to be stopped"

Chakrapani further said that "last time the Tablighi Jamaat had spread Covid in the country".

"This time, is doing the same."

Amid a Covid resurgence in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the Central government had on Tuesday urged all states and union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

