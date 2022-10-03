JUST IN
India condemns 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada, seeks action
Delhi Congress accuses BJP of manipulating delimitation of MCD wards

Delhi Congress accused the BJP of "manipulating the delimitation of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) wards to suit its political interest at the cost of Dalits and minorities"

IANS  |  New Delhi 

MCD

Delhi Congress accused the BJP of "manipulating the delimitation of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) wards to suit its political interest at the cost of Dalits and minorities".

At a workers' convention at Delhi's IG Stadium on Sunday, it has passed an unanimous resolution to "protect the interest of Dalits and minorities in the final report of the Delimitation Committee for MCD wards".

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar read out a resolution against the "BJP game-plan to manipulate the delimitation of the MCD wards to suit its political interest at the cost of Dalits and minorities, by adopting the 'divide-and-rule policy', as the Draft Report of the Delimitation Committee was totally pro-BJP".

It alleged that the delimitation of wards with "lop-sided population ratio was intended to benefit the political interest of the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, who were both anti-Dalits and anti-minorities".

Kumar said that the BJP rule of the last eight years was "replete with incidents of oppression of the downtrodden and minority sections, and the BJP government at the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi were responsible for the plethora of problems the country is facing including inflation, unemployment and anarchy".

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said that the Indian Constitution was designed to keep the country united by giving equal rights to all, but the BJP tried to divide the people on communal lines.

He said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is inspiring people across the country to kindle hopes in them.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 06:53 IST

