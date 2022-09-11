MCD to have 250 wards, 42 will be reserved for SC, says notification

The Centre has fixed the maximum number of seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at 250 and of these 42 wards will be reserved for (SC), a notification has said.

The new wards are 22 less than earlier council where three corporations had 272 wards.

The notification issued by Union Home Ministry on Saturday said, "New Delhi, the 10th September, 2022 F. No. 14011/04/2022-Delhi-II. In pursuance of the provisions of sub-section (5) of section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 as amended by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, the Central Government hereby determines the total number of seats of the Councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as two hundred and fifty (250)."

"Further, in pursuance of the provisions of sub-section (6) of section 3 of the aforesaid Act (as amended), the Central Government also determines the total number of seats of the Councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to be reserved for members of as forty-two (42), based on the ratio to the total number of seats as the population of bears to the total population of Delhi (Census 2011)," the notification said.

